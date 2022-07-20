Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued to pile on the runs for Sussex in the County Championship with his third double century of the season. Leading his side in a Division Two match against Middlesex, the right-hander finished with 231 runs from 403 balls at Lord’s on Wednesday.

This was Pujara’s fifth century in seven County games this season. The 34-year-old’s effort, which included 21 fours and three sixes, helped Sussex post a mammoth total of 523 after being asked to bat first. His India teammate Umesh Yadav returning with figures of 0/70 from 29 overs for Middlesex.

Pujara became the first Sussex player in 118 years to hit three double tons in one county season.

The veteran of 96 Tests scored an unbetean 201 in his first match of the ongoing county season against Derbyshire. He then got scores of 109, 203 and 170 not out in the next three matches against Worcestershire, Durham and Middlesex respectively. His efforts helped him earn a comeback in the Indian team for the fifth Test against England after he had been dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier.