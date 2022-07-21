Singhraj Adhana ended his campaign with two gold medals as India finished with a record-best tally of 10 in the Para Shooting World Cup in Munich on Thursday. Singhraj’s double medals ensured they moved to the top of the medal standings on the final day of the tournament.

With six gold medals overall along with three silver and one bronze, India had their best showing since participating in the tournament for the first time in 2017.

After originally qualifying in fourth place, Tokyo Paralympic silver medalist Singhraj shot consistently to earn 224.1 points to clinch the gold on the final day.

“This gold is special as it is my first in this event after several silver and bronze. I would like to thank my coaches for the success,” said the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic silver medallist, as reported by Paralympic.org.

“In the last few months, we have worked really hard. Personally, I had worked on my breathing patterns and techniques. I am happy that I could execute my plans in Munich. I am keenly looking forward to the World Championships in Al Ain, which will be hosted in one of my favourite venues. I am confident of doing well there,” added the 40-year-old.

What an amazing performance by Indian Para Shooting team. This is the first time that India has attained top position at the Shooting World Cup since we started winning medals at World Cup in 2017.

Prior to the individual event, Singhraj had won the team gold with team mates Deepender Singh and Manish Narwal.

Earlier in the tournament, Rahul Jakhar’s victory in the P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 category gave India an outstanding start to its Para Shooting World Cup campaign. Along with Singhraj and Nihal, Jakhar also won the team gold, defeating Korea and the Czech Republic with a score of 1695-36x. The P6 - Mixed Team 10m Air SH1 Pistol involving Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis had followed it up with another gold.