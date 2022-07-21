Parupalli Kashyap in the singles, along with Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra and Ishaan Bhatnagar in the doubles, advanced in the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament on Thursday on an otherwise disappointing day for Indian shuttlers.

Kashyap continued his progress with a straight-game win in the men’s singles round of 16 against Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee. The third seed dominated the opener before closing out a tight second game.

Crasto, meanwhile, had a fine day as she advanced in both the women’s and mixed doubles events. The 19-year-old combined with Mishra to reach the women’s doubles quarters and she, along with Bhatnagar, also qualified for the next round with a straight-games victory.

In women’s singles, Samiya Imad Farooqui, who had defeated Malaysian No 2 Kisona Selvaduray in straight games on Wednesday, lost against Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in the round of 16 on Thursday.

XD 6th seeds Tanisha/Ishaan are through to the quarterfinals. https://t.co/yK6F6snGpW pic.twitter.com/KqPsZNX27Q — The Field (@thefield_in) July 21, 2022

In men’s doubles, Bhatnagar teamed up with Sai Pratheek and lost in three games against top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin from Chinese Taipei in what was a brilliant fight from the Indians.

There was disappointment for fifth seeds MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila who bowed out in straight games.

India’s Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Priyanshu Rajawat lost in the men’s singles round of 16. Kiran took top seed Chou Tien Chen to a decider but came up short eventually, while Mithun lost against fourth seed Kodai Naraoka. Rajawat fought hard in the opener against Chen Chi Ting but ended up losing in straight games.

Here’s a look at how Indian shuttlers fared on Thursday:

In the quarterfinals, Kashyap will be up against Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia (who defeated sixth seed Koki Watanabe). Crasto and Mishra will face sixth seeds NG Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan, while the pairing of Crasto and Bhatnagar will face Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei.

Here’s a look at the matchups for Indian shuttlers for Friday: