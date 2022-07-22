Neeraj Chopra needed just one attempt to reach the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

Making it a memorable morning was Rohit Yadav, as the 21 year old also joined Chopra in the final with a solid throw of 80.42m.

Chopra’s effort was the 2nd best of the day, and Yadav’s was 11th.

Going first in Group A, Chopra’s appearance at the Hayward Field was as brief as it could be. He launched the spear 88.39m, just 1.55m short of his Personal Best set earlier this year, gave a couple of thumbs up to the camera and was done for the day.

Having missed out in the final in London 2017 and skipping Doha 2019 due to his injury rehab, this will be Chopra’s first appearance in the World Championships final.

Automatic qualifying mark was set at 83.50 (Q) or at least best 12 qualify to Final. Only Chopra and Tokyo silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch (85.23m) got past that mark in Group A. In Group B Anderson Peters (89.91m) and Julian Weber (87.28m) crossed the automatic qualification mark with their first attempts as well.

In action Group B later on was Rohit Yadav, who is among the group of upcoming Indian javelin throwers to have crossed the 80m mark. He didn’t clear his PB, but got close enough and ensured a place in the top 12.

On Wednesday evening in Eugene, India’s women’s javelin national record holder Annu Rani managed to find her best attempt of the day just in time to reach the final. This will be Annu Rani’s second consecutive appearance at the final of the World Championships, as she made the cut in Doha as well in 2019.

