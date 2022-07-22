athletics world championships Watch: Shericka Jackson runs second fastest women’s 200m time in history to clinch World C’ship gold Newly-crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec, with defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claiming bronze (22.02). Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Shericka Jackson (JAM) reacts after setting the championship record in the women’s 200m during the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 athletics competition at Hayward Field. | Reuters / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Championship record ✔️Second fastest time in history ✔️@sherickajacko 🇯🇲 is the world 200m champion in 21.45!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/Bs1IfadT1F— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022 World Athletics C’ships: Shericka Jackson, Noah Lyles clinch 200m titles with stunning timesWorld Athletics C’ships: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav reach javelin final; Eldhose Paul in triple jump We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. World Athletics C'ships Shericka Jackson Oregon 2022 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dina Asher-Smith