Novak Djokovic confirmed Friday that he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe line-up at the Laver Cup that reunites the former “Big Four”.

Bjorn Borg’s European team will take on John McEnroe’s Team World in the fifth edition of the event at London’s O2 Arena from September 23 to 25.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will be appearing at the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018, when it was held in Chicago.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport,” said the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

The four players have dominated men’s tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.

Two roster spots have yet to be announced to complete the six-player Team Europe line-up, while McEnroe’s Team World so far consists of Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, US player Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Team Europe are bidding for a fifth successive triumph at the three-day event, named after Australian great Rod Laver.

Former world number one Borg said: “I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together.

“I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”