India in West Indies 2022 Watch: Mohammed Siraj shows nerves of steel to help India beat West Indies in first ODI The right-arm pacer nailed a last-ball yorker to help India win a thriller and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Twitter @BCCI #WIvIND Turned out to be a thriller as India won the first ODI against West Indies by three runs.📽 FanCodepic.twitter.com/D8xvxUAiQA— The Field (@thefield_in) July 23, 2022 No shortage of action & emotions! 🔥 👌🎥 Scenes as #TeamIndia seal a thrilling win in the first #WIvIND ODI in Trinidad 🔽 pic.twitter.com/rkpiPi3yOQ— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022