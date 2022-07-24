Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning India’s second medal at the World Athletics Championships after clinching silver.
Olympic champion Chopra took silver with 88.13m to become the second Indian to win a world championships medal after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003.
Grenada’s Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title with a 90.54 metres throw on his sixth and final attempt for victory, having led the competition throughout.
Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze with 88.09 while India’s Rohit Yadav finished 10th.
