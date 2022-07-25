athletics world championships Watch: Mondo Duplantis breaks world record yet again to win first World Athletics C’ships gold Olympic champion Duplantis, seeking an elusive first world title, triumphed with a best of 6.21 metres, bettering by 1cm his previous best. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Updated 37 minutes ago Armand Duplantis in action at World Championships | Reuters 6⃣.2⃣1⃣ @mondohoss600 🇸🇪 breaks his own WORLD RECORD and claims his first world pole vault title!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/9nRZLWLzTM— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022 World Athletics C’ships: Duplantis breaks world record to win gold; hosts USA complete historic haul We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. World Athletics C'ships Mondo Duplantis Armand Duplantis Pole Vault