Mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton has returned to the support staff of the Indian men’s cricket team, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The 53-year-old from South Africa will work alongside head coach Rahul Dravid, with the duo having worked together in the past as well during Dravid’s playing days.

According to the report, Upton has joined the team in the West Indies, where India are currently playing a three-match One-Day International series which will be followed by five T20Is.

For now, Upton has been reportedly been hired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India until the end of the T20 World Cup later this year in November.

Upton, who was part of India’s support staff when they won the 2011 ODI World Cup, was designated as the Team Catalyst for Rajasthan Royals in this year’s Indian Premier League. He has also coached the franchise in the past, apart from guiding Sydney Thunder to the Big Bash League title in 2015-’16 and working in the Pakistan Super League as well.