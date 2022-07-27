Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin champion and Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medallist, said in a statement on his social media that he is extremely disappointed in not being able to defend his title at Birmingham.

He added that he was also hurt at missing the chance to be India’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

CWG 2022, Athletics: Neeraj Chopra, defending javelin champion, ruled out due to groin strain



In a statement on social media, Neeraj explained that he experienced a pull in his groin during his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships. Tests revealed that he had a minor strain and he was advised to rest and undergo rehabilitation to avoid aggravating the injury.

Here’s the full text of Neeraj Chopra’s statement: