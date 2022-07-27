Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Indian Olympic Association said that the other two athletes in consideration were Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, both medallists at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Also read: The importance of being PV Sindhu

“It’s with great pleasure that we announce PV Sindhu as the Flagbearer for Team India. The other two athletes, Chanu and Borgohain, were immensely deserving, too, but we went ahead with Sindhu because she is a two-time Olympic medallist. We expect Sindhu will continue to do well and perform with excellence at these Games,” acting IOA President Anil Khanna was quoted as saying in a statement.

Rajesh Bhandari, Team India’s Chef de Mission for the Games said that a maximum of 164 participants can take part from the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 28, 2022.

“The count of 164 will include athletes and team officials. The final list will be drawn up by this evening, gauging the availability of the athletes,” said Bhandari.

CWG 2022: Here’s the full list of Indian athletes participating at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

A former world champion, Sindhu will be seeking to add the gold medal at CWG to her collection, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow. She has been in good form on tour this year.

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In the three editions prior to that, the honour went to members of the shooting contingent.

Neeraj Chopra was reportedly in line to be the flagbearer for the contingent, but he has had to withdraw from the Games due to a groin strain.

“Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few day’s time,” the Olympic champion had said in his statement.