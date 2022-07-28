Action begins at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in Birmingham.

As cricket returns to Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co begin proceedings with a blockbuster clash vs Australia.

The women’s hockey team, looking to bounce back from the World Cup, are also in action.

In badminton, the mixed team event kicks off with a India-Pakistan clash. The Indian team are top seeds in the event, and won gold in 2018.

Boxing action begins with Shiva Thapa in men’s 63.5 kg round of 32 bout.

There is table tennis and squash action as well. In swimming, there are three events featuring Indians. Finals are scheduled later in the day.

India's schedule for July 29 at CWG 2022 Sport & discipline Athletes Details of event Timing (in IST) Cricket T20 India vs Australia (Group A) 3.30 pm Badminton (Mixed team event) India vs Pakistan (Group A) 6.30 pm approx Hockey (Women's) India vs Ghana (Pool A) 6.30 pm Boxing

(Men's 63.5kg) Shiva Thapa Rd of 32 vs Suleman Baloch (PAK) 5.00 pm Table Tennis

(Women's team) Group 2 vs RSA



Group 2 vs Fiji 2.00 pm



8.30 pm Table Tennis

(Men's team) Group 3 vs BAR



Group 3 vs SGP 4.30 pm



11.00 pm Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final & Indiv. qualifications) Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli, Yogeshwar Singh Subdivision 2 4.30 pm Swimming Men's 400m freestyle Kushagra Rawat Heat 3 3.11 pm



Final: 11.37 pm Swimming Men's 50m freestyle Sajan Prakash Heat 6 4.03 pm





Swimming Men's 100m freestyle Srihari Nataraj Heat 4 4.26 pm Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Final Ashish Kumar Singh FINAL 0.18 am (Past midnight) Squash (Women's singles) Anahat Singh Rd of 64 vs Jada Ross 11.00 pm Squash (Men's singles) Abhay Singh Rd of 64 vs Joe Chapman 11.45 pm Cycling (Men's 4000m Team Pursuit) Vishavjeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Qualifying 3.25 pm



Final: 9.50 pm

Cycling (Women's team sprint) Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala Qualifying 4.12 pm



Final: 10.25 pm Cycling (Men's team sprint) Rojit, Esow, Beckham, Ronaldo Qualifying 4.46 pm



Final: 10.33 pm

Lawn Bowls (Women's singles) Tania Choudhury Section B - Round 1 vs Hoggan Dee



Section B Round 2 vs Daphne Artur 1.00 pm









4.00 pm



Lawn Bowls (Men's triples) Chandan, Navneet, Mridul Section A - Round 1 vs NZL



Section A - Round 2 vs SCO

1.00 pm







4.00 pm Lawn Bowls (Men's pairs) Sunil, Dinesh Section C, Round 1 vS MAS 7.30 pm Lawn Bowls (Women's fours) Lovely, Rupa Rani, Pinki, Nayanmoni Section D, Round 1 vs ENG



Section D, Round 2 vs COK

7.30 pm





10.30 pm Triathlon (Men's indiv. sprint distance) Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Vishwanath Yadav Final 3.31 pm Triathlon (Women's indiv. sprint distance) Pragnya Mohan, Sanjana Sunil Joshi Final 7.01 pm *This will be updated in due course with corrections if any

The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes as per the official website for CWG 2022. Information from Sports Authority of India is awaited as well.