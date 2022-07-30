Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by clinching the title in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.
Chanu set the Games record in snatch (88kgs), clean and jerk (113kgs) and overall total (201kgs) to win her second Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Chanu’s 201kgs total was 29kgs higher than silver medal winner Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius who lifted 172kgs total (76kgs snatch and 96kgs C&J). Canada’s Hannah Kaminski took bronze with a total lift of 171kgs (74kgs snatch and 97kgs C&J).
Here are some reactions to Mirabai’s gold medal.