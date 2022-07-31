India at CWG 2022, Day 3 live: Yogeshwar in artistic gymnastics final, weightlifter Jeremy in action
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live updates
Cycling, Men’s sprint: India’s Ronaldo, Esow, Beckham, Rojit in Qualification action soon. Top 16 riders qualify for 1/8 Finals.
The event is underway. We will have to wait for Jeremy Lalrinnunga as his listed first Snatch attempt is a solid 130kg.
Weightlifting, men’s 67kg final: Here’s how Jeremy’s event looks in terms of listed first attempts on start list:
Artistic Gymnastics, men’s all-round final: Vault next and he is unable to get the landing as well as he would have expected. 13.200 in that routine.
Artistic Gymnastics, men’s all-round final: Yogeshwar Singh starts with a score of 12.350 in the rings routine. Chose a difficulty of 4.200.
Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga in 2018: “My father was a boxer. He used to take us to his training sometimes and I picked up boxing slowly. It’s was great until I saw weightlifting.”
Weightlifting, men’s 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Youth Olympics Champion in 2018, will be in action here, looking to make his mark at the senior level. Based on the first attempts listed, the Indian’s total is second overall. That gives you an indication. He will be in the mix.
Artistic Gymnastics, men’s all-round final: Yogeshwar Singh will be in action here. His rotation order is Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar, Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse.
Lawn Bowls: As has been the case all these days, some lawn bowls action to begin the day with India’s Tania Choudhury in action.
1.15 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The medal tally was opened on Saturday as was expected by the weightlifters. And there will be a good deal of expectations once again from that contingent. Cricket action continues, and after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against Australia, India will want to bounce back.
Boxing will feature World Champion Nikhat Zareen. Plenty of events lined up! Strap in, get ready for the ride.
India at CWG 2022, Day 3 schedule: Harmanpreet & Co vs PAK; Nikhat, men’s hockey team in action
Key updates from Day 2 as India bagged four medals:
- Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal with a stunning games record performance in women’s 49kg. Bindyarani joins the superstar in reaching the podium, winning the silver in women’s 55kg.
- Weightlifting: Sanket Mahadev Sargar opens India’s account with a silver medal in men’s 55kg. Gururaja followed up with a bronze medal in men’s 61kg
- Reactions to Mirabai Chanu’s gold at CWG 2022: ‘Pushing her own boundaries’
- Table tennis: Women’s team stunned by Malaysia in a thrilling quarterfinal, their title defence is over. On a day of 4 medals won, this was one lost. Men’s team won 3 out of 3 to reach QFs.
- Hockey: Savita Punia & Co make it 2 wins out of 2, as they defeated Wales 3-1. Tougher tests await against England, Canada in what is going to be a closer group.
- Boxing: Lovlina, Hussamuddin progress to their respective next rounds. But Sanjeet stunned in a split decision.
- Squash: Joshna Chinappa, Sourav Ghosal reach singles round of 32. Anahat Singh puts up a superb fight but bows out against world No 19.
- Badminton: Lakshya & Co defeat Sri Lanka 5-0; Srikanth, Sindhu & Co then defeat Australia.
- Swimming: Srihari Nataraj finishes 7th in men’s backstroke 100m final.
- Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak is through to the Vault apparatus final, Ruthuja Natraj is through to the all-around final.
