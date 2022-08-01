Women’s fours team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayamoni Saikia and Lovely Choubey assured India’s first-ever lawn bowls medal of Commonwealth Games history by reaching the final with a thrilling win over New Zealand in Birmingham on Monday.

The Indian team put on a stunning show against New Zealand to first fight back from 1-6 down and take a 7-6 lead. From there on it went back and forth. After End 14 too, India trailed by a point. But a stunning penultimate bowl in the final End by the captain Rupa Rani Tirkey put India in a great position by knocking off NZL’s closest bowl, and that gave India a whopping four points.

The team was overcome with emotions at the end after the historic feat.

