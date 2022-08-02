The team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Lovely Choubey won the lawn bowls women’s four final against South Africa in thrilling fashion to win a historic gold medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

They had already created history but went one step further to make India’s first ever lawn bowls medal a gold medal.

CWG 2022, Day 5 blog: Historic lawn bowls gold for Indian women

India started brilliantly to go into a 8-2 lead after End 7 but South Africa got on a roll from there on to score 8 unanswered points. The match went back-and-forth from there but the biggest turning point came in 14th End when India won three points.

Read up on the rules of lawn bowling and after watching some videos, I must confess it is actually quite interestinghttps://t.co/q7oStVuQFz — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) August 2, 2022

