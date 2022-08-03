India in West Indies 2022 Watch: Suryakumar Yadav plays stunning knock as India win third T20I against West Indies The right-hander opened the batting again and scored 76 runs off 44 balls to help the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago LINDSEY PARNABY / AFP Suryakumar Yadav played a gem of an innings to help India beat West Indies in the third T20I 🤩📹: FanCode #WIvINDpic.twitter.com/vkaNwTbtHj— The Field (@thefield_in) August 3, 2022 Also read: Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing knock helps India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 3rd T20I We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cricket west indies vs india Suryakumar Yadav