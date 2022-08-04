A hectic Wednesday saw Saurav Ghosal and Tejaswin Shankar create history in Birmingham for Indian squash and athletics, winning their respective events’ first ever medals in Commonwealth Games history.
As action moves to Thursday, we will see the rest of the boxing contingent that is still in the fray fight in quarterfinal bouts, where a win would ensure podium finish. Three boxers have so far assured medals.
The men’s hockey team will also look to win their final group match and seal the top spot in their Pool to reach semifinals.
Badminton and table tennis will move from team to individual events with the likes of PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal back in action.
Para powerlifting and Para table tennis action is in store too.
And late in the night, all eyes will be on M Sreeshankar who would be among the favourites to win a medal in men’s long jump final.
|Sport and discipline
|Athletes
|Details of event
|Timings (in IST)
|Badminton (Men's singles)
|Kidambi Srikanth
|Round of 32 vs Daniel Wanagaliya
|04.00 PM
|Badminton (Women's singles)
|PV Sindhu
|Round of 32 vs Nabaaha
|03.00 PM
|Badminton (Mixed doubles)
|Ashwini-Sumeeth
|Round of 32 vs England
|04.00 PM
|Badminton (Men's singles)
|Lakshya Sen
|Round of 32 vs Smeed
|11.30 PM
|Badminton (Women's singles)
|Aakarshi Kashyap
|Round of 32 vs Shahzad
|09:00 PM
|Hockey (Men's)
|Pool B vs Wales
|06:30 PM
|Boxing (Men's 51kg)
|Amit Panghal
|Quarterfinal vs Lennon Mulligan
|04:45 PM
|Boxing (Women's 60kg)
|Jaismine
|Quarterfinal vs Troy Garton
|06:15 PM
|Boxing (Men's +92kg)
|Sagar
|Quarterfinal vs Keddy Evans Agnes
|08:00 PM
|Boxing (Men's 67kg)
|Rohit Tokas
|Quarterfinal vs Xavier Mata'afa Ikinofo
|Aug 5 -- 12:30 AM
|Squash (Women's doubles)
| KURUVILLA Sunayna Sara / Anahat SINGH
|Round of 32 vs KURUPPU Yeheni / SINALY Chanithma (Sri Lanka)
|05:30 PM
|Squash (Men's doubles)
|SENTHIL KUMAR Velavan / SINGH Abhay
|Round of 32 vs REICH Luca / CHAPMAN Joe (British Virgin Islands)
| 06:00 PM
|Squash (Mixed doubles)
|PALLIKAL KARTHIK Dipika / GHOSAL Saurav
|Round of 16 vs Whitlock-Creed (WAL)
|07:00 PM
|Squash (Mixed doubles)
|CHINAPPA Joshna / SANDHU Harinder Pal Singh
|Round of 16 vs LOBBAN Donna / PILLEY Cameron (Australia)
|11:00 PM
|Squash (Women's doubles)
|CHINAPPA Joshana / PALLIKAL KARTHIK Dipika
|Round of 16 vs TBD
|07:00 PM
|Athletics (Women's Hammer Throw)
|Sarita SINGH & Manju BALA
|Qualifying
|02:30 PM
|Athletics (Women's 200m)
|Hima DAS
|Round 1 Heat 2
|03:03 PM
|Athletics (Men's Long Jump)
|Muhammed Anees YAHIYA, Sreeshankar
|Final
|Aug 5 -- 12:12 AM
|Table Tennis (Mixed doubles)
|Sanil SHETTY / Reeth TENNISON
|Round of 64 vs Malaysia
|02.35 PM
|
*Table Tennis (Mixed doubles)
| Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN / Manika BATRA
Achantha SHARATH KAMAL/ Sreeja AKULA
| Round of 32
Round of 32
|
08:30 PM onwards
|
*Table Tennis (Women's Singles)
| Reeth TENNISON
Sreeja AKULA
Manika BATRA
| Round of 32
Round of 32
Round of 32
|
08:30 PM onwards
|
Table Tennis (Men's doubles)
| Harmeet DESAI / Sanil SHETTY
Achantha SHARATH KAMAL / Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN
| Round of 32 vs Cyprus
Round of 32 vs Guyana
|
08:30 PM onwards
|Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles)
|Mridul BORGOHAIN
|vs Ross DAVIS (Jersey)
|04:00 PM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Bavleen KAUR
|Individual Qualification Sub-Division
|04:30 PM onwards
|Para Powerlifting (Women's lightweight)
|Sakeena Khatun, Manpreet Kaur
|FINAL
|07.38 PM
|Para Powerlifting (Men's lightweight)
|Parmjeet Singh
|FINAL
|09.00 PM
|Para Powerlifting (Men's heavyweight)
|Sudhir
|FINAL
|AUG 5th -- 1.30 AM
Here’s a look at Para Table Tennis action in Group stages:
With SAI inputs. Corrections will be added if needed.
The table in the article will be updated in due course if there are any changes or additions as per the official website for CWG 2022.