The Indian women’s hockey team take on four-time champions Australia in the semifinal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in what will be the repeat of the famous Tokyo 2020 quarterfinals.

Wrestling action begins on Friday with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik and Mohit Grewal hoping to end the day with medals.

In badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap will be playing their singles round of 16 matches while Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be playing in the men’s and women’s doubles R16 respectively.

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will be hoping to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash in the women’s singles class 3-5 para table tennis when they play their semifinal matches. There will also be action from the table tennis matches following the para TT matches.

Athletics events in the morning will see Jyothi Yarraji and men’s 4x400m relay team in action as well as Ancy Sojan in women’s long jump qualification.

Note: All wrestling events in the table below only have the first round mentioned. Our blog will have updates of subsequent events.

Sport & discipline Athletes Details of event Timing (in IST) Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Heat 2 4.19 PM Athletics - Women's long jump Ancy Sojan Qualifying Group A 04.10 PM Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Round 1 Heat 2 03.06 PM Athletics - Women's 200m Hima Das Semifinal 2 00.53 AM past midnight Badminton - Women's Doubles Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Round of 16 vs Jemimah Leung For Sang and Ganesha Mungrah 4.10 PM approx Badminton - Men's Singles Kidambi Srikanth Round of 16 vs Dumindu Abeywickrama 5.30 PM approx Badminton - Women's Singles PV Sindhu Round of 16 vs Husina Kobugabe 6.10 PM approx Badminton - Women's Singles Aakarshi Kashyap Round of 16 vs Eva Kattirtzi 11.20 PM approx Badminton - Men's Singles Lakshya Sen Round of 16 vs Ying Xiang Lin 11.20 PM approx Badminton - Men's Doubles Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Round of 16 vs Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti 12.00 AM (after midnight) Hockey (Women's) India vs Australia 12.45 AM (after midnight) Squash - Men's Doubles Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar Round of 16 vs Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne 5.15 PM Squash - Women's Doubles Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Quarterfinal vs TBD 10.30 PM Squash - Mixed Doubles Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal Quarterfinal vs Rachel Grinham and Zac Alexander 12.00 AM (after midnight) Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra Round of 16 vs Nigeria From 2.00 PM Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula Round of 16 vs Malaysia From 2.00 PM Para Table Tennis - Men's Singles classes 3-5 Raj Alagar Semifinal vs Nasiru Sule From 2.40 PM Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles classes 3-5 Bhavina Patel Semifinal vs Sue Bailey From 2.40 PM Para Table Tennis - Women's Singles classes 3-5 Sonalben Patel Semifinal vs Christiana Ikpeoyi From 2.40 PM Table Tennis - Women's Singles Reeth Tennison Round of 16 vs Tianwei Feng From 3.15 PM Table Tennis - Women's Singles Sreeja Akula Round of 16 vs Charlotte Carey From 3.15 PM Table Tennis - Women's Singles Manika Batra Round of 16 vs Minhyung Jee From 3.15 PM Table Tennis - Men's Doubles Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty Round of 16 vs Dillon Chambers and Xin Yan From 3.55 PM Table Tennis - Men's Doubles Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Round of 16 vs Ramhimlian Bawm and Mohutasin Ridoy From 3.55 PM Table Tennis - Women's Doubles Manika Batra and Diya Chitale Round of 32 vs Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer From 4.30 PM Table Tennis - Men's Singles Achanta Sharath Kamal Round of 32 vs Finn Luu TBA Table Tennis - Men's Singles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Round of 32 vs Paul McCreery TBA Table Tennis - Men's Singles Sanil Shetty Round of 32 vs Derek Abrefa TBA Wrestling - Men's 65kg Bajrang Punia Quarterfinal vs Lowe Bingham 3.00 PM



Wrestling - Men's 86kg Deepak Punia Quarterfinal vs Matthew Oxenham From 3.00 PM Wrestling - Women's 57kg Anshu Malik Quarterfinal and TBD From 3.00 PM Wrestling - Men's 125kg Mohit Grewal Quarterfinal vs Alexios Kaouslidis From 3.00 PM Wrestling - Women's 68kg Divya Kakran Quarterfinal vs TBD From 3.00 PM Wrestling - Women's 62kg Sakshi Malik Quarterfinal vs Kelsey Barnes From 3.00 PM Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia Quarterfinal vs England From 1.00 PM Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia *Semifinal 4.30 PM Lawn Bowls - Men's Fours Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar Quarterfinal vs Canada 4.30 PM Lawn Bowls - Men's Fours Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar *Semifinal 9.00 PM * Subject to qualification

Note: The table tennis men’s and women’s singles R16, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles QF matches will also be played on Friday. Wrestling semifinal and medal matches will also be played on Friday.