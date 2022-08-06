If Friday was frantic, Saturday promises more of the same as six more Indian wrestlers – including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya – enter the fray while seven boxers look to upgrade their confirmed places on the podium on the third-last day of the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham on Saturday.

Early in the day, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will take on hosts England, in red-hot form, for a place in the cricket final. It is going to be a tough ask for the Indian cricket team. The semifinal starts at 3.30 pm IST.

Manpreet Singh-led India men’s hockey team will also seek a place in the final when they take on South Africa in semifinals. That match is at 10.30 pm IST.

We will first look at the key events separately while the overall schedule, courtesy Sports Authority of India, is provided at the bottom of this page.

Badminton

Badminton has seen Indians sail through so far in four out of the events, but things are set to heat on Friday with tough quarterfinal tests for PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap and Srikanth Kidambi.

(Approximate timings only, all IST)

Wrestling

After six medals out of six events in wrestling on Friday, six more wrestlers are in action. Like Friday, all subsequent rounds will take place on the same day. These are only the initial events. In Vinesh Phogat’s category, there are only four wrestlers, so the Nordic group system is in place.

Ranking criteria for the Nordic tournament In the Nordic tournament, the wrestler with the highest number of victories will be ranked first. If two wrestlers have an equal number of victories, their direct match will determine the ranking. If more than two wrestlers have an equal number of victories, the last of the ex-aequo group will be determined following these criteria until only two wrestlers remain: - The fewest classification points - The fewest victories by « Fall » - The fewest match victories by superiority - The fewest technical points scored in the whole competition - The most technical points given in the whole competition - The highest draw number

Boxing

Seven boxers are already assured of medals, now it is time to see who goes a step further.

Table tennis

It is another action-packed day for Indian paddlers. And Manika Batra, who will finish without medals in three out of her events, will be in women’s doubles action looking to at least finish on a high. The women’s doubles quarterfinals are scheduled for later in the day followed by medal rounds in para table tennis where Bhavina Patel is assured a medal and will look for gold. Sonal Patel and Raj Alagar are in bronze medal contention.

Lawn bowls

The men’s four team assured India’s second lawn bowls medal and will be in action in the final against Northern Ireland at 4.30 pm IST.

ICYMI: A second #LawnBowls medal assured for India 🌱🎳



After women's fours team's historic feat, the men's fours team of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar are also into the final. 430 pm IST today. https://t.co/WkbO8xZ6em pic.twitter.com/iEJgFgF9sV — The Field (@thefield_in) August 6, 2022

Squash

While there was medal rush from wrestlers on Friday, there were disappointments in the squash courts as Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal bowed out in doubles quarterfinals. Only two more medals are possible from here on, with men’s doubles and mixed doubles action left.

Here’s a list of events chronologically as provided by Sports Authority of India media team:

Schedule screenshots via CWG 2022 Games results website.