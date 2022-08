India’s Selva P Thirumaran finished second to bag the first ever triple jump silver by an Indian athlete at any level of the World Championships, when he registered a 16.15m effort in Cali U20 Championships.

It was India’s third medal of the ongoing U20 World Championships.

U20 World's:



SELVA THIRUMARAN BAGS 🥈 FOR 🇮🇳 with his PB effort of 16.15m => India's 3️⃣rd🏅of the event



SO CLOSE YET SO FAR - Vivek threw his PB (72.17m) but missed the podium as he finished 4th(Javelin)!



NANDINI AGASARA reaches W100mH FINALS,created yet another NU20R [13.34s] pic.twitter.com/ZGipiyN0MU — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 6, 2022