Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal clinched bronze in the mixed doubles bronze squash event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian pair got revenge against Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley, who had beaten them in the gold medal match four years ago in Gold Coast, by recording a dominant 11-8, 11-4 win.
Playing against the tall Pilley, Dipika stood strong and troubled the Aussie with her drop shots. Ghosal defended well and ran tirelessly to return Lobban’s drops as the Indian pair raced to a 10-3 lead in the first game before clinching it 11-8.
The Australians played better at the start of the second game but the Indian recovered and put back everything that was thrown their way.
The mixed doubles bronze is Ghosal’s second in Birmingham after he clinched a historic medal in the men’s singles.