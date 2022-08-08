India ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday with 61 medals: 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.
India’s campaign in Birmingham ended with gold medals for PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty in badminton and Sharath Kamal in table tennis. Sathiyan G won bronze in TT while the men’s hockey team won silver in the final on Monday.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of CWG 2022 here.
Weightlifters Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Bindyarani Devi and Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal account on the second day of the Games.
India secured medals in 12 different sporting disciplines.
India topped the individual discipline medal tally in wrestling, weightlifting, badminton and table tennis (including para table tennis).
The women’s fours lawn bowls fours team scripted history by winning India’s first medal in the sport when they clinched gold. The men’s team also came back with a silver medal.
PV Sindhu completed her set of Commonwealth Games medals, winning the elusive singles gold to add to the silver and bronze she won at previous editions. Lakshya Sen, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold in men’s singles and doubles events as India claimed six medals in badminton.
In athletics, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker completed a historic 1-2 after winning gold and silver in the men’s triple jump. Avinash Sable put in arguably the best individual performance by an Indian athlete in Birmingham when he ended Kenya’s 24-year-old monopoly in the 3000m steeplechase by winning silver.
The veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal, playing in his fifth Commonwealth Games, won medals in all four table tennis events he participated in including a first gold in mixed doubles to complete his set of gold medals.
The Indian wrestlers won medals in all events for the second time in a row with Vinesh Phogat completing her hattrick of gold medals.
For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, India won medals in both the men’s and women’s hockey event in the same edition after the men won silver while the women clinched bronze.
Here is the list of all 61 medals won by India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Athletics
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Eldhose Paul
|Men's Triple Jump
|GOLD
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple Jump
|SILVER
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|SILVER
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 10km Race Walk
|SILVER
|M Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
|SILVER
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's High Jump
|BRONZE
|Annu Rani
|Women's Javelin Throw
|BRONZE
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men's 10km Race Walk
|BRONZE
Badminton
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|PV Sindhu
|Women's singles
|GOLD
|Lakshya Sen
|Men's Singles
|GOLD
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Men's Doubles
|GOLD
|Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand, PV Sindhu
|Mixed Team
|SILVER
|Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
|Women's Doubles
|BRONZE
|Kidambi Srikanth
|Men's Singles
|BRONZE
Boxing
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Nikhat Zareen
|Women's 50kg
|GOLD
|Nitu Ghanghas
|Women's 48kg
|GOLD
|Amit Panghal
|Men's 51kg
|GOLD
|Sagar Ahlawat
|Men’s +92kg
|SILVER
|Rohit Tokas
|Men's 67kg
|BRONZE
|Jaismine
|Women's 60kg
|BRONZE
|Mohammed Hussamuddin
|Men's 57kg
|BRONZE
Cricket
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav
|Cricket T20
|SILVER
Hockey
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishake Nain, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jigraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
|Men's Hockey
|SILVER
|Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Rajani Etimarpu, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal
|Women's Hockey
|BRONZE
Judo
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Women's 48kg
|SILVER
|Tulika Maan
|Women's +78kg
|SILVER
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Men's 60kg
|BRONZE
Lawn Bowls
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Naynmoni Saikia, Pinki
|Women's Fours
|GOLD
|Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Sunil Bahadur
|Men's Fours
|SILVER
Powerlifting
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Sudhir
|Men's Heavyweight
|GOLD
Squash
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Saurav Ghosal
|Men's Singles
|BRONZE
|Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal
|Mixed Doubles
|BRONZE
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula
|Mixed Doubles
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
|Men's Team
|GOLD
|Bhavina Patel
|Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|Men's Singles
|GOLD
|Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men's Doubles
|SILVER
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men's Singles
| BRONZE
|Sonal Patel
|Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|BRONZE
Weightlifting
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Saikom Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 49kg
|GOLD
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men's 67kg
|GOLD
|Achinta Sheuli
|Men's 73kg
|GOLD
|Sanket Sargar
|Men's 55kg
|SILVER
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 55kg
|SILVER
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 96kg
|SILVER
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men's 61kg
|BRONZE
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 71kg
|BRONZE
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men's 109kg
|BRONZE
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men's 109+kg
|BRONZE
Wrestling
|Athletes
|Event
|Medal
|Bajrang Punia
|Men's 65kg
|GOLD
|Sakshi Malik
|Women's 62kg
|GOLD
|Deepak Punia
|Men's 86kg
|GOLD
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Men's 57kg
|GOLD
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women's 53kg
|GOLD
|Naveen
|Men's 74kg
|GOLD
|Anshu Malik
|Women's 57kg
|SILVER
|Divya Kakran
|Women's 68kg
|BRONZE
|Mohit Grewal
|Men's 125kg
|BRONZE
|Pooja Gehlot
|Women's 50kg
|BRONZE
|Pooja Sihag
|Women's 76kg
|BRONZE
|Deepak Nehra
|Men's 97kg
|BRONZE