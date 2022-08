After 12 days, the 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a end with the Closing Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Team India came in fourth in the overall medal leaderboard with 61 medals - 22 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze. Four of those medals came through veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, who, along with star boxer and gold medallist Nikhat Zareen were selected to be flag bearers for the modified Parade of Nations on Monday.

Here are some photos of the Closing Ceremony:

