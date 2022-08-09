CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: CWG 2022 – PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag during their medal ceremonies India won three gold medals in badminton on the final day at Birmingham 2022. Scroll Staff An hour ago PV Sindhu during the women's singles badminton medal ceremony | PTI Play Play Play Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Birmingham 2022 here We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. CWG Commonwealth Games CWG 2022 Birmingham 2022 India at Commonwealth Games India CWG 2022 CWG Neeraj Chopra India CWG PV Sindhu CWG 2022 Badminton CWG 2022 Hockey CWG 2022 CWG schedule India CWG reports Boxing CWG 2022 Smriti Mandhana CWG Harmanpreet Kaur CWG 2022 Cricket CWG 2022 India at CWG 2022 daily schedule CWG 2022 Medal Tally