Former world champion PV Sindhu will have to overcome the reigning Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi and nemesis An Se Young if she has to reach the semifinals of the 2022 BWF World Championships as the draw was announced on Wednesday for the upcoming Tokyo edition.

The tournament will be held from August 21 to 28 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Huelva 2021 medallists Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen, along with in-form HS Prannoy have all been placed in the same quarter of the draw meaning only one of them could reach the semifinal. And they have to contend with a well-rested Lee Zii Jia and former champion Kento Momota.

Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have a decent draw having avoided the Minions and Daddies (top pairs from Indonesia) but have to overcome Fikri/Maulana and reigning world champions Hoki/Kobayashi if they want to reach their first semifinals at the event.

Former medallist Saina Nehwal is in the bottom quarter of the draw and should she win the opening round, will be facing former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the second round.

Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag have opening round byes.

The event is being held in Japan for the first time. India have former world champion (2019) PV Sindhu in the mix while Srikanth Kidambi (2021 silver) and Lakshya Sen (2021 bronze) are also in the draw. Sindhu has won five medals in the event (one gold, two silver, two bronze) but will look to bounce back after a rare miss in 2021. Former bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, who has been struggling for form since, is also in the draw.

Women’s singles section

Men’s singles section

Women’s doubles section:

More to follow