Indian tennis star Sania Mirza qualified for the women’s doubles semifinal at the Canadian Masters 1000 event along with her American partner Madison Keys on Saturday.

The duo defeated the pair of Sofia Kenin and Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 in the quarterfinals to complete a three straight three-set victories.

Mirza and Keys had put in a fine performance to get the better of top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 16, fighting back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

In the opening round, the Indo-US pair had defeated Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

In the final, Mirza and Keys will be up against American third seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. The match will take place later on Saturday.

Mirza had put together an impressive run in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon last month. Partnering Croatia’s Mate Pavic, the 35-year-old reached first major semifinal since US Open 2017 and her first ever mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon.