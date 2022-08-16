Mumbai Khiladis and Odisha Juggernauts opened their account in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by securing wins by a similar eight-point margin on the second day at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra on Monday.

While Mumbai Khiladis earned a 51-43 victory over Rajasthan Warriors in their second league game, the Juggernauts kickstarted their campaign with the same 51-43 scoreline over Chennai Quick Guns.

Mumbai’s Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare before the batch was out shortly later. Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skilful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with 18-4 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis continued their aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in their favour.

Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take an eight-point lead in the first turn with scores at 41-33.

However, Mumbai fought-back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match 51-43.

Meanwhile in the second match of the day, Odisha Juggernauts started off well against Chennai Quick Guns with a 20-2 lead after the first turn of the game.

Chennai tried making a comeback by securing 19 points in the second turn however, Odisha once again took the charge of the match and sealed the game comfortably in the end by scoring 27 points in the second innings.