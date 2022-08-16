All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International series in Zimbabwe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington.

The 22-year-old injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, stated the BCCI. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022.

India’s squad for the three ODIs:

KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.