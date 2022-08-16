India are set to play a Test match each against England and Australia at home as the International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the first-ever Women’s Future Tours Programme, confirming the bilateral international tours for 10 teams over the next three years which incorporates all three formats of the game.

A result of a joint effort from Members, the FTP ensures matches teams with the enhancement of the ICC Women’s Championship to a 10-team event. Over 300 matches will be played as part of the 2022-25 FTP.

Among the fixtures are two multi-format Ashes series during the period consisting of one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is each - one in England in June 2023 and the other in Australia in January 2025. The three ODIs in the first series will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship, which provides direct qualification to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

Here's a look at Team India's assignments: When What / Who Venue Test ODI T20I June '22 Sri Lanka Away (Completed) – 3 3 Sept '22 England Away – 3 3 Dec '22 Australia Home – – 5 Jan '23 Tri-series Away (In South Africa with WI) – – 4 Feb '23 T20 WC South Africa June '23 Bangladesh Away – 3 3 Sept '23 South Africa Home – 3 3 Oct '23 New Zealand Home – 3 3 Dec '23 England Home 1 – 3 Dec '23 Australia Home 1 3 3 Sep '24 T20 WC Bangladesh Dec '24 Australia Away – 3 – Dec '24 West Indies Home – 3 3 Jan '25 Ireland Home – 3 3

The other commitments for Australia, reigning World champions of both the 50-over and 20-over formats as well as winners of both previous editions of the IWC, include an away series of a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in India in December 2023 apart from the IWC home series against them. They also play a three-match home series, which is not part of an IWC tour, against New Zealand in March 2025.

England, India and South Africa are the other teams to schedule Tests during this period while some teams have planned five match T20I series.

England play New Zealand in both a home and away series of three ODIs and five T20Is during this period while India have three T20Is each scheduled along with their IWC series against Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies.

The West Indies play five T20Is at home versus Ireland, three T20Is in Australia, five in Pakistan, three in Sri Lanka, and three each at home against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh play additional three T20Is each against South Africa and the West Indies (Jan ‘25) while Ireland play five T20Is against the West Indies in Jun 2023, three home T20Is against England in Sept ’24, three away T20Is against India, in Jan ’25 and five T20Is away against Bangladesh in Dec ’24.

Sri Lanka play three T20Is each against Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies.

ICC General Manager of Cricket, Wasim Khan, said the confirmation of the first ever women’s FTP was a watershed moment for women’s cricket.

The Women’s FTP is available here; complete IWC matchups are available here.