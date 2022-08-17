In his return to professional boxing after nearly nineteen months, Vijender Singh defeated Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley by a knock out in the second round at The Jungle Rumble held in Raipur, Chattisgarh on Wednesday.

Sulley, who is the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion, had a 100% knockout record in the 8 bouts that he previously competed in. However, the Indian boxer put an end to his unbeaten record and came back strongly to restart his own winning streak after it was ended by his Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan in his previous bout in Goa, last year.

Currently, Singh’s record now stands at 13-1 in professional boxing.

