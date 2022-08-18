In the first One Day International between India and Zimbabwe in Harare, the hosts posted 189 runs in 40.3 overs in the first innings with captain Regis Chakabva top-scoring with 35 runs off 51 deliveries and Deepak Chahar starring with the ball with bowling figures 3/27.

Having won the toss, India captain KL Rahul opted to bowl first and the bowling attack led by Chahar successfully reined in the hosts with three early wickets of Innocent Kaia (4), Tadiwanashe Marumani (8) and Wesley Madhevere (5) inside the first ten overs. Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Axar Patel (3/24) played the supporting act with two wickets apiece while Mohammad Siraj picked up the wicket of Sean Williams (1).

While the top and middle order struggled to fire for the hosts, Brad Evans (33*) and Richard Ngarava (34) stitched Zimbabwe’s highest ninth wicket partnership against India for 70 runs to take the team to a respectable total.

India tour of Zimbabwe: KL Rahul and Co start as favourites against upbeat hosts

Making their return for the Indian team were Chahar, skipper Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who were all nursing injuries at the NCA, Bangalore and had missed India’s previous assignments at England, Ireland and West Indies.

Additionally, the visitors had admitted to being wary of an upbeat Zimbabwe, who defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. However, India are still expected to be favourites in the three games in Harare.

India tour of Zimbabwe: KL Rahul on his return, captaincy duties, managing players’ workload & more

A number of players, including batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have been rested ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE this month and this series is yet another opportunity for India to test their bench strength ahead of the tournament and the T20 World Cup in October.

More to follow...