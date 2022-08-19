Badminton world championships Watch: Lakshya Sen’s impressive 2022 season so far makes him one to watch out for as BWF’s Next Gen Lakshya Sen has entered the top 10 of world rankings and has had some memorable results so far in 2022. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Lakshya Sen in action at Thomas Cup 2022 | AFP Fresh off his #CommonwealthGames 🥇 @lakshya_sen 🇮🇳 is this week's 𝙉𝙚𝙭 𝙂𝙚𝙣 ⭐ powered by CK Yew.How will he go at the #BWFWorldChampionships? pic.twitter.com/etgEEm48bP— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 19, 2022 Also read: Lakshya, possibleAll England Open: Riding on defence and confidence, Lakshya Sen makes his big moveLakshya Sen interview: ‘That’s the kind of player I want to be, not to give up at any point’ We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton Indian badminton Lakshya Sen