Bangladesh’s cricket board on Friday named Sridharan Sriram as the technical consultant for the country’s Twenty20 international side until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The former all-rounder currently serves as spin and batting coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore after spells helping shepherd India through last year’s Test championship and consulting with Australia.

“There are several issues that have been considered, like involvement with IPL,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told reporters in Dhaka.

“We were looking for someone who has involvement in T20s. Since the game is in Australia and he worked for many days in Australia, this is why he has been appointed,” he said.

Sriram played eight one-day internationals for India between 2000 and 2004.

Bangladesh have been struggling in T20s and failed to make a single win during the final round of the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

They won just two of their last 15 T20s and suffered their maiden series loss to 11th-ranked Zimbabwe earlier this month.

The team has cycled through two captains over the period and this month reappointed the experienced Shakib al Hasan as the T20 skipper for the Asia Cup in the UAE later in August and the World Cup in October.

Bangladesh are headed to New Zealand between the tournaments for a tri-nation competition alongside Pakistan.

“I believe Bangladesh has huge potential in white ball cricket and the very thought of being involved with such a talented group of players... excites me,” Sriram said in a statement.

Nazmul said Sriram’s role will commence with the Asia Cup, which starts on August 27.

He was unable to confirm whether head coach Russell Domingo would remain in charge of the team for the Asia Cup, or if Sriram would take over.

“We are yet to decide. We will sit with everyone on August 22 and decide,” he said. “Many changes will come, not just one or two.”