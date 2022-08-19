Antim Panghal created history as she became the first Indian female wrestler ever to clinch gold at the Under 20 Wrestling World Championships. She topped the podium at the 53kg category on Friday in the World Championships being held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Antim has, in the past, won bronze at the Cadet World Championships (2021) and gold at the Asian Junior Championships (2022). She had also won silver at the U23 Asian Championships this year.

The most impressive aspect of Antim’s run to the title was a win by fall in the quarterfinal against Japan’s Ayaka Kimura.

1/8 Final: GER - Amory Olivia ANDRICH 0-11 IND - Antim Panghal (By Tech Superiority) 1/4 Final: JPN - Ayaka KIMURA 0-4 IND - Antim Panghal (By Fall) 1/2 Final: UKR - Nataliia KLIVCHUTSKA 2-11 IND - Antim Panghal FINAL: IND - Antim Panghal 8-0 KAZ - Altyn SHAGAYEVA

#WrestleSofia WW 53kg medal bouts results



🥇 Antim PANGHAL 🇮🇳 df. Altyn SHAGAYEVA 🇰🇿, 8-0



🥉 Ayaka KIMURA 🇯🇵 df. Nataliia KLIVCHUTSKA 🇺🇦, 6-4

🥉 Katie GOMEZ 🇺🇸 df. Shaimaa MOHAMED 🇪🇬, 12-2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 19, 2022

Antim Panghal,18, becomes the first Indian woman to win gold in the Junior wrestling World Championships. She beats Kazakhstans Altyn Shagayeva 8-0 to win women's 53kg title. Antim gave up just 2 points in the competition and was the only Indian to beat her Japanese opponent. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 19, 2022

The only other Indians to win gold at the U20 World Championships are Deepak Punia (Freestyle 86.0, 2019) Ramesh Kumar (Freestyle 69, 2001) Palwinder Singh Cheema (Freestyle 130, 2001) (Pappu Yadav Greco-Roman 50, 1992).