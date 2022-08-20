Rohit Sharma’s captaincy will face a stern test ahead of the year’s big event in Australia – the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – when he leads out India at the Asia Cup.

It will be a precursor for the Mumbaikar’s first-taste of ICC event leadership.

“For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don’t feel that it’s very high pressure,” Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’.

“We try and create an environment for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other’s company. Because I strongly feel that it’s important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. When you’re playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler. When you’re batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own.”

Rohit further spoke about his role as captain to help players who are not clicking.

“When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what’s happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things,” he said.

“So, I don’t go with any particular mantra when I play the game. Obviously, for me it’s just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak, try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual.

“That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, I think he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind,” the 35-year-old added.

All eyes will be on the India-Pakistan clashes that are lined up in the Asia Cup, and Rohit Sharma-led India will face a stern test against Babar Azam’s men. Pakistan had a solid run at the last T20 World Cup defeating India on their way to semifinals.

India take on Pakistan in Dubai on 28 August.