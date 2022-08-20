After asking Zimbabwe to bat first yet again, perhaps surprisingly, India put in another solid bowling display to restrict the hosts to 161 in the second One Day International at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Shardul Thakur, bowing first-change after a tidy opening spell by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, picked up 3/38. Rest of the five bowlers picked up a wicket each while the last two Zimbabwe batters to fall were run out.

Zimbabwe got off to a slow start but once again lost the top order cheaply. The notable contributions came lower down from Sean Williams and Ryan Burl.

India won the toss and chose to bowl in Harare on Saturday as they seek a series-clinching second straight victory over Zimbabwe in a three match one-day international series.

“The pitch appears better and a lot harder than two days ago,” said Indian captain KL Rahul at the toss. “There is a bit in the air and, hopefully, we can bowl really well again.”

The story afterward was rather similar to the first match on Thursday. The pacers doing some damage after a slow start, and India finishing things off with overs to spare.

The tourists made one change from the team that cruised to a 10-wicket win on Thursday with Shardul Thakar replacing Deepak Chahar. While no reason was provided at the toss by the captain, the broadcasters reported that it was a case of Chahar being rested.

Zimbabwe changed two of their side with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga coming in for Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain, WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wkt), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

More to follow