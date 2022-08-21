Premier League Watch: Saliba’s stunner and Zinchenko’s epic reaction in Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth Oleksandr Zinchenko was left in disbelief after William Saliba’s superb first-time curler from the edge of the area. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (L) and William Saliba celebrate after winning their Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022 | AFP / Glyn Kirk 🚀 The goal 😱 The reaction Believe it yet, Alex? 😉 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/w8jSGdvua8— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 21, 2022 Zinchenko sur le but de Saliba 😭 pic.twitter.com/CQnM6ksGSp— Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) August 20, 2022 Premier League: Odegaard stars as Arsenal beat Bournemouth to go top; Kane creates history We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football Arsenal saliba premier league Zinchenko Bournemouth