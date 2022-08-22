BWF World Championships, Day 1 live updates: Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy enter second round
Follow key updates of the opening day’s action from Tokyo 2022.
India at badminton World C’ships: From Prakash Padukone to PV Sindhu & K Srikanth, a brief history
Key updates:
- Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy enter second round with easy win, defending champions Chen/Jia await next.
Live updates
Did you know: In Men’s doubles, for the first time since China entered international badminton, there is no Chinese participation, with China having declined their invitations in this category
Couple of Indian matches coming up after the ones starting right now on Court 1 & Court 4.
Did you know: Japan has never hosted a badminton World Championships before this.
Men’s singles round of 64: A lovely embrace at the net as Ginting appreciates Coelho’s grit. The Brazilian made him work hard for that win...
Men’s singles round of 64: An upset was brewing in this one... but Ginting seems to have woken up on time.
Mixed doubles: What a result that is! Israel’s mother-son pair Svetlana and Misha Zilberman are in to the mixed doubles 2nd round with a 3-game win vs Egypt’s world No 51 pair. Svetlana is 64! This is her first ever win in a completed match at Worlds if I’m reading stats right. Caught the last few points and she was getting some winners in too. Brilliant stuff.
Here’s a look at the other matches for Indian shuttlers today. Next up is likely to be Sai Praneeth & Chou Tien Chen.
India's first-round matches today
|First-round matches
|When
|Men's singles
|Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen (Ireland)
|Monday
|Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (Denmark)
|Monday
|B. Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|Monday
|HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber (Austria)
|Monday
|Women’s Singles
|Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen (Denmark)
|Monday
|Men’s Doubles
|Manu Attri/ B. Sumeeth Reddy vs H. Okamura/ M. Onodera (Japan)
|Monday
|Dhruv Kapila/ Arjun MR vs K. Kedren/ S. Jomkoh (Thailand)
|Monday
|Women’s Doubles
|Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs F. Abdul Razzaq/ A. N. Abdul Razzaq (Maldives)
|Win
|Pooja Dandu/ Sanjana Santosh vs I. Castillo/ P. L. T. Regal (Peru)
|Monday
|Mixed Doubles
|Tanisha Crasto/ Ishaan Bhatnagar vs F. Volkmann/ P. Scheiel (Germany)
|Monday
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-7, 21-9 Maldives: Comfortable outing for the Indians to start things off, but the challenge is going to be at the opposite end of the spectrum next up. Chen/Jia, the top seeds and defending champions, up next.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-7, 11-5 Maldives: The control remains in tact for the Indian pairing here. Better points in this game so far, but still not enough to trouble Ashwini-Sikki. 11-5 lead in the 2nd game.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 21-7 Maldives: The best rally of the match so far, but it gives 13 game points to Ashwini-Sikki. The Indians take it 21-7 in quick time.
Meanwhile on Court 2, Malaysia’s CWG hero in action.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 14-6 Maldives: Don’t relax, is the message from coach Arun Vishnu. But a couple of poor serves from the Indians after the restart. Still in lead handily.
Women’s doubles, round of 64, India 11-4 Maldives: Not surprisingly, the Indians dominant at the start of this one. A couple of decent rallies, but Ashwini taking charge early on.
Women’s doubles, round of 64: First in action is a former medallist at this event. Ashwini Ponnappa, who along with Jwala Gutta, ended the long wait for India to win a medal at this event since 1983, in action against Maldives’ sisters duo of Aminath Nabeeha ABDUL RAZZAQ and Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ. This is the pairs’ first meeting. A not-so-enticing match against top seeds await the winners.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
In what has already been a hectic badminton season for Indian shuttlers that started with a couple of home tournaments, went to Europe for All England among other events, came back to Asia for another hectic leg across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, then off to Birmingham for a busy CWG campaign... and now here we are, in Tokyo for a PV Sindhu-less World Championships. A busy day one awaits Indian shuttlers, we shall keep an eye on those and key results from across the draws as well.
