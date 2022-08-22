Shubman Gill brought up his first international century, with a brilliant knock against Zimbabwe in the third One Day International in Harare on Monday.
Carrying his rich vein of form from India’s Tour of West Indies, where he won the Player of the series award scoring 205 runs in three matches including a 64, 43 and 98*, he added to his run tally in Zimbabwe. After opening the innings in the first ODI and scoring an unbeaten 82*, the right-hander batted at number three in the following two games in Harare.
Although the Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan attempted to lay a strong foundation for India with a cautious start, they were dismissed for 40 and 30 runs respectively. However, Gill’s terrific knock laced with one six and fifteen fours drove India to a 289-run total in the first innings.
The batter, eventually succumbed to Brad Evans for 130 off 97 in the final over but with this innings, he finally ended his wait for an international century after more than three years of making his senior debut, having come close a few times.
Here’s a look at the reactions for the batter’s century against Zimbabwe: