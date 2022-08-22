Cincinnati Masters champions on Monday Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia rose in the ATP and WTA rankings respectively.

Croatia’s Boric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth.

Frenchwoman Garcia returned to the top 20 in the WTA rankings after beating Petra Kvitova to win the Cincinnati title.

The 28-year-old, who had slipped to 79th in the standings in May, is back in the top 20 for the first time since March 2019.

Garcia beat Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in Sunday’s final to win her first WTA 1000 title since 2017.

Iga Swiatek retained her commanding lead as world number one despite losing to Madison Keys in the Cincinnati last 16.