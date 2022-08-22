Badminton world championships Watch: Lakshya Sen overcomes HK Vittingus in straight games at World Championships opener Lakshya Sen comfortably defeated Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-12, 21-11 to begin his campaign at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago File photo of Lakshya Sen | Badminton Photo #BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 🏸@lakshya_sen came up with a really good performance against a tricky first-round opponent in HK Vittinghus. Highlights via BWFpic.twitter.com/V8723ZB8vg— The Field (@thefield_in) August 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lakshya Sen BWF World Championships Badminton Hans-Kristian Vittinghus