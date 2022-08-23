India at BWF Badminton World Championships, Day 2 live: Score updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow key updates of day two action from Tokyo.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of the BWF World Championships here.
India at badminton World C’ships: From Prakash Padukone to PV Sindhu & K Srikanth, a brief history
Live updates
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships.
After a hectic opening day for Indian shuttlers, the second day is relatively low key, but all eyes will be on Saina Nehwal as she returns to action at the tournament where she has won two medals in the past. Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, at the other end of the spectrum in the Indian badminton history, will look to make a mark on their debut.
Key updates from day one:
- Lakshya Sen begins his campaign with an impressive straight-games win against the experienced Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
- Srikanth was tested by Nhat Nguyen but came through in two tight games.
- HS Prannoy cruised through his match, to set up a cracking second round clash vs Kento Momota.
- Sai Praneeth gave it a good go vs world No 4 Chou Tien Chen, but goes down fighting in three games.
- Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy enter second round with easy win, defending champions Chen/Jia await next.
- Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar through to round of 32 in mixed doubles.
- Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila reach the men’s doubles round of 32 with a thrilling win.
- Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh reach women’s doubles 2nd round.
- Malvika Bansod bows out after a straight-games loss in the women’s singles round of 64.
- Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy lose in three games in the men’s doubles round of 64.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy BWF / Viacom 18 / Tournament Software
Live telecast and streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.