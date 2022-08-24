HS Prannoy defeated world No 2 Kento Momota in straight games at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday to reach the round of 16. Clinching the match 21-17, 21-16, he registered his first ever win against the Japanese in eight meetings. With this victory, Prannoy set up a pre quarterfinal clash with compatriot Lakshya Sen.

During the 54-minute encounter, the Indian was solid from start to finish and didn’t allow the home favourite to get on a roll during the 54 minutes the match lasted.

After the victory against Momota, this is what Prannoy had to say in the BWF Mixed Zone:

On whether the win was an expected one: “The record has been not so great with him, 7-0 in the past. It is always tough to play against someone who has played the highest level of badminton so I knew I had to be very disciplined against him and I think it was really important to pace the game really well and to know which points to push and which points are okay to lose. I think in that way, strategy-wise, I was pretty much correct today. And he’s not at his best but a win is a win for me. Playing one more round at a tournament is one thing I would always like to do and I think playing one more round here would be great.” On whether he is playing with a lot of control these days: “I have been working a lot on the mental side and been trying to be as calm as possible and in a lot of matches, I feel I am in much better control, not following the way the opponents are playing, so in that way (progress) is up but I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in those lines. On playing in front of home fans against Momota: “After playing in Indonesia and Malaysia, the crowd support feels a little bit alright. I think the crowd support is good but today, there was a full-packed crowd for him but yeah it’s not really big or loud that you’re disturbed by it. “But I am really glad that the people could come over for the World Championships, especially after what happened in the last year and then the Olympics. I think now for them to come and watch the players live is great.”