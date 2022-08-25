TENNIS Watch: Nadal, Swiatek team-up against Gauff, McEnroe in pre-US Open charity exhibition match Nadal and Swiatek have shared a cordial relationship and have even served as hitting partners for each other in the past. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek during the exhibition match | Twitter/US Open The Tennis Plays for Peace event is two-points in and the points are already quality. pic.twitter.com/WgeUiWpVOw— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022 .@iga_swiatek & @RafaelNadal put on a tweener CLINIC 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y63T41Mrex— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022 Game. Set. Match.@rafaelnadal and @iga_swiatek win the first Tennis Plays for Peace tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/3qiin11gmM— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff John McEnroe US Open