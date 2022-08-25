Former men’s world number one Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the US Open which begins on Monday as Covid protocols mean he cannot travel to the United States.

The 35-year-old tweeted saying: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The Serb, who claimed the Wimbledon title in July, was deported from Australia earlier this year and could not compete at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status.

The United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention maintained in their updated mandate on vaccination that it was compulsory for non-US citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country. Thus, Djokovic’s participation in the Major was in doubt even before he officially confirmed it on Twitter.

Djokovic’s 2022 season has hence seen him compete only two Majors, winning his 21st title in London. Doubts remain over his return to Australia in 2023 and beyond.

