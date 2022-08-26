BWF World C’ships, Day 5 live updates: Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila in action against Ahsan-Setiawan
Follow live updates from day five in Tokyo.
Live updates
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 13-18 Ahsan-Setiawan: Another unreturned smash by the Indians and that leaves the Daddies just three points away from the semifinals and another medal.
Men’s doubles: On Court 2, superb from Lee/Shin to force the decider against former champions Matsumoto/Nagahara. Gives us some more time for the start of SatChi.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 10-16 Ahsan-Setiawan: Dhruv-Arjun are fighting hard but the Daddies just have answers for most plays at the moment. The Indonesian legends are inching towards the finish line.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 9-13 Ahsan-Setiawan: The Indians have won three out of the first five points after the interval. They’re surely playing a lot better in this second game but need to keep going.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 6-11 Ahsan-Setiawan: A big lead again for Ahsan-Setiawan at the second game interval. There hasn’t been any long rally so far in the match... just short, sharp points with the Daddies holding the edge.
Vinayakk: “Show some more attitude,” adds coach Mathias Boe in the interval after asking Arjun-Dhruv to reset (as well as some tactical advice that I didn’t catch). Hope they can still make a fight out of this... no shame in losing to Daddies, but let’s make this one close.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 4-9 Ahsan-Setiawan: Four straight points now for the Daddies, they’re pulling away again.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 4-5 Ahsan-Setiawan: Much better from the Indians as they rush their opponents and win consecutive points. This could be a closer game.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21, 1-3 Ahsan-Setiawan: Early lead for the Indonesians in the second game too. Arjun guilty of being too far back in the court while defending.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 8-21 Ahsan-Setiawan: Well, that was one-way traffic in the first game as the Indonesians win it in just 12 minutes. Dhruv-Arjun looked better in the second half of that game but continued to make errors and give Ahsan-Setiawan easy points. They’ll need to settle quickly to have any chance of forcing a decider.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 6-18 Ahsan-Setiawan: Better from the Indians as they win three straight points but the Daddies win the next two.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 3-16 Ahsan-Setiawan: Another error by the Indians, they continue to be held back by nerves. Ahsan-Setiawan are not pushing too hard but still cruising.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 1-11 Ahsan-Setiawan: Well, the Indonesians have raced to a massive lead in just five minutes. They’ve been the more aggressive pair on the court so far and the Indians have made a number of errors. Dhruv-Arjun will need to forget that start.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun 1-4 Ahsan-Setiawan: The Daddies get a strong start, winning the first four points, before the Indians get on the board.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals, Dhruv-Arjun vs Ahsan-Setiawan: Dhruv-Arjun, it’s fair to say, have a task that no one has completed at the World Championships. To defeat Ahsan-Setiawan – the Daddies – at the World Championships in a completed match. The legends have won every match in the three editions they have taken part as a pair, winning the title three times. The Indians trail 0-4 in H2H but if you have followed them closely, you will know they have been close. Three of those four matches went the distance (and the other an early retirement).
Hello and welcome to live updates from day five of the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo.
It’s quarterfinals day in Tokyo! For everyone who wins a match today, a medal is assured. Indian shuttlers are going to be in action in three matches today. Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are going to compete in men’s doubles, while HS Prannoy will play in men’s singles.
India's quarterfinals schedule (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Approx time (IST)
|MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Mohammed Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan [3]
|Court 1, Match 2
|7.15 am
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi [2]
|Court 2, Match 3
|8.00 am
|HS Prannoy vs Zhao Jun Peng
|Court 2, Match 4
|8.45 am
Key updates from Day 4:
- Men’s singles: HS Prannoy comes from a game down to defeat compatriot Lakshya Sen in a thrilling match. In the quarterfinal he will face Zhao Jun Peng, who stunned 5th seed Lee Zii Jia.
- Men’s doubles: Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun reach the quarterfinals with a brilliant comeback win against Singapore’s Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean. To face three-time former champions Ahsan/Setiawan next.
- Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reach the quarters with a straight-games win against Denmark’s Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede. To face defending champions Hoki/Kobayashi next.
- Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal puts up a fight after a slow start but loses in three games against Thai 12th seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the round of 16.
