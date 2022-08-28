A long wait for a badminton powerhouse came to an end on Sunday in Tokyo at the BWF World Championships. The men’s doubles final saw Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeat Indonesian legends Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan to win the country’s first ever gold at the badminton World Championships in what is the 27th edition of the tournament.

Some of the greatest shuttlers produced by Malaysia have fallen short in the past, including the legendary Lee Chong Wei, and Chia-Soh created history in more than one way. They also became the first pairing ever to defeat Ahsan-Setiawan as a pair in this event’s history. The Indonesians, known as Daddies, had won all 19 matches before for their three titles. This was their first silver.

Completing the podium was another pair from Indonesia, Alfian-Ardianto, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pairing to win a men’s doubles medal at the World championships. They had lost to eventual champions Chia-Soh in three games on Saturday.

The final saw Ahsan-Setiawan go into a big lead in the opening game, at 18-12. But the Malaysians pulled off a stunning heist to clinch it 21-19. The second game was breezier as the Indonesians struggled a little physically towards the end. Tears flowed as Soh-Chia won 21-19, 21-14 in 40 minutes.