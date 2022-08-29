Badminton world championships Watch: Viktor Axelsen leaves Kunlavut Vitidsarn with a wry smile after stunning shot in Worlds final Axelsen went on to win the match in straight games and win his second World Championships gold medal in some style. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 39 minutes ago Viktor Axelsen | BadmintonPhoto via BWF Not much Kunlavut Vitidsarn 🇹🇭 could have done about this. @ViktorAxelsen 🇩🇰 take a bow 👏#BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/BaRQjL6OMI— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 29, 2022 Watch: Viktor Axelsen makes commentator ask ‘how on earth did he win that rally?’ at World C’ships We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Badminton Viktor Axelsen Badminton World championships BWF World Championships